Beached whale in Venice towed out to sea following necropsy

Marine biologists were back on Service Club Park Beach in Venice on Tuesday completing a necropsy, or animal autopsy, on a whale that died after stranding itself about 150 yards offshore on Sunday morning.

Kathryn Gentile, Mote Marine’s communications coordinator, said scientists should finish the necropsy around 1 p.m. and then the animal will be towed 10–15 miles offshore.

While they do not know why the whale died, Gentile said the whale was an emaciated adult, which was about 44-feet long and weighed about 70,000 pounds.

"We don’t know much else at this point," Gentile said. "There aren’t noticeable vessel strike marks on the whale, but it did have marks on its nose, which is typical of other male sperm whales and that is typical behavior."

She noted that researchers are going to take the pieces they took from the whale back to the lab and should know more about what happened in about 8–12 weeks.

For the second day in a row, people are being asked to stay out of the water in the area due to possible shark activity.

"We have not seen a ton of predation yet, but we expect it due to the amount of blood and liquids going out into the ocean. As well as not swimming, we do ask that mariners be respectful of Sea Tow and the police who are escorting the boat to give them as much space as possible as they tow the whale out to sea."

Scientists performed a necropsy on the whale Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Sea Tow was onsite around 2 p.m. to tow the animal out to sea during high tide, escorted by police boats.

"It’s a very, very sad event," Gentile said. "It was heartbreaking for us and all of our partners that this whale passed, but we are hoping that with the research we do here and what we find, we’ll be able to save many more whales in the future and hopefully stop this from happening again."

