Bear spotted roaming through Hillsborough County neighborhood

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is sharing video showing a bear running past an apartment complex and into nearby yards.

HCSO says the bear was spotted early Saturday along Tampa Shores Boulevard in Town 'n' Country.

The sheriff's office says it's working to make sure everyone stays safe while the bear moves through populated areas.

Investigators are urging everyone to report any bear sightings to HCSO at 813-247-8200, or by contacting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

