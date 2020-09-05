Bed bug infestation forces Hudson library to temporarily close

The Hudson library says it is temporarily closed due to a bed bug infestation. The library located at 8012 Library Road is expected to be closed for 1-2 weeks for fumigation treatment.

According to the library, staff discovered the bugs in an isolated area of the building two weeks ago. The county used a pest control contractor to begin isolated treatments, but the treatments were not successful, so it decided to close the building a do a full fumigation.

Health officials say bed bugs are not dangerous, but their bites can cause discomfort or an allergic reaction in some people.

Health officials advise anyone who visited the Hudson branch library in the past two weeks to monitor their home for the presence of bed bugs, and as a precaution, wash their bedding and clothing in hot water and dry them on the hottest dryer setting.