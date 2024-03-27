Beef jerky, pistachios land Florida man behind bars: PCSO

A Florida man’s hankering for beef jerky and pistachio nuts was so strong, that deputies say he swiped more than $100 worth of the treats from a Polk County convenience store without stopping to pay.

Surveillance video shows Anton Aftonov Karamfilov, of Windermere, walking into a Love’s truck stop and stopping to look at a sign depicting a deputy patrol car that read, "Free ride if you shoplift from this store."

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Karamfilov continued walking inside the store, grabbed beef jerky and pistachio nuts, and strolled out.

Judd stated, "Nuts for a nut, right?"

Surveillance video shows Anton Aftonov Karamfilov walking out of the store without paying for his items. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Expand

Judd said when the employees who saw him steal the items went to stop him, he ran to his Lowes box truck.

"I bet Lowes was not happy this morning. They were even less happy when he did this theft because, you know, there was nobody to drive this Lowes truck because he got that free ride we advertised right at the front door."

Anton Aftonov Karamfilov mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Karamfilov was taken to jail and Love’s got its beef jerky back.

He has been charged with first-degree petit theft.

