Bern’s Steak House requiring credit card for reservations, no-show fees will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay

Bern's Steak House has updated its reservation policy, and it could make it easier to find a table. First, you'll need a credit card.

The popular Tampa restaurant will require your card information to place the reservation. All no-shows or bookings canceled less than 24 hours before will be charged a $25 fee – but they don't keep it for themselves. The money will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Reservations at Bern's have not exactly been easy to snag. It's a high-demand spot for both locals and visitors.

There's been speculation that third-party apps were quickly claiming the reservations, only to sell the spots to the highest bidder. Bern's said it will now explore legal options to stop it. They also said hosts could ask for your photo ID to prove you booked the table.

Currently, Bern's reservations are offered up to 60 days in advance, starting at midnight every day.