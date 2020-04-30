Best Buy to bring back in-home, in-store services

article

Electronic retailer Best Buy is bringing back some of its services that had to be suspended for the safety of its customers as well as employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Best Buy had been designated an essential retailer, due to the products it supplies for those following the stay-at-home mandate.

That means online ordering and curbside pickup has been available, but in-store shopping as well as in-home installation and repairs have not.

"We are returning to the kind of in-home work many customers have been asking for — the kind that fixes what’s broken, installs what’s missing, and improves the very technology we all need now more than ever," said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry. "Our employees will follow new safety guidelines before, during and after an in-home visit that meet or exceed CDC guidance."

Starting in May, Best Buy will also begin letting some customers who need to make large appliance purchases, into stores to shop by appointment.

Since each customer’s appointment will have a dedicated sales associate, there will be a limited number of customers in the store at any one time to ensure appropriate social distancing takes place.

The company has created stringent safety protocols for the new service including, mandatory protective gear for customers and employees, self-health checks of employees and sanitizing of areas after each appointment.

The service will be available in 200 U.S. stores.

