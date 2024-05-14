Best Summer Travel Destinations 2024: Here’s where the Tampa area ranks

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

What are the best places to travel to this summer? WalletHub’s Best Summer Travel Destination 2024 list is out, and Bay Area residents don’t have to go far to hit a top destination.

The Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater area comes in No. 5 out of 100 metropolitan areas. Across I-4, Orlando came in at No. 3.

To determine the best summer vacation places, WalletHub looked at 100 of the most populated cities across six categories.

Travel Costs and Hassles Local Costs Attractions Weather Activities Safety

Atlanta was ranked as the top destination.

According to WalletHub, Atlanta was its top pick because it has cheap flights from major cities that don’t require any connections. Plus, WalletHub says it has a lot of diverse attractions and one of the latest ‘last calls’ in the country at 4 a.m.

The Miami area came in at No. 14 and the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area was ranked 88.

The Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura area in California rounded out the list as No. 100.

Click here to see the full list of Best Summer Travel Destinations 2024.

