Between Tampa and St. Pete, MLK parades will take center stage within both cities

article

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of one of America's historic civil rights leaders. Celebrations will be taking place across the country and in the Bay Area – including within St. Petersburg. It's one of the longest-running MLK parades in the U.S.

Bands from across the southeast – from middle schools to colleges – all came together Sunday night at the Campbell Park Recreation Center for a special preview showcase.

"There is power and witnessing our youth on display, watching them share their skills, their talents points us to a future where we are all unified," said Dr. LaDonna Butler, founder of The Well For Life. It's an organization that brings together faith communities and mental health counselors within minority communities.

It's all leading up to the 36th annual MLK Day Parade in St. Pete. Sunday's showcase included 8 bands participating in Monday's parade representing schools like Savannah State University, Palm Beach High, and JFK Middle School. More than 100 floats will be participating.

READ: Gas Plant District in St. Pete: One of the oldest Black neighborhoods razed for baseball

"We are so excited to gather together in celebration of not only of Dr. King's dreams but to watch it come forth today," Dr. Butler said. "I'm so excited. I'm bringing my children. My organization is here. My neighbors are here. This is the time that we can celebrate us."

The Well For Life is one of the organizations helping support the parade.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Monday at the corner 3rd St. South and 1st Avenue South stretching all the way down 1st Avenue South to 16th Street South right near Tropicana Field. Road closures will be on all streets that intersect with 1st Ave. S. – from 3rd St. to 16th St.

Sunrunner stops at 5th Ave. N, 8th St. N, and 13th St. N will also be impacted by the parade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade will wrap up around 2 p.m. and will be followed by a family-fun day at Tropicana Field's Lot 4. That event will end at 6 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy musical performances, food and craft vendors, and plenty of activities for the kids.

Meanwhile, there will also be a MLK Parade in Tampa beginning at noon at Cuscaden Park and a parade in Clearwater which kicks off at 11:30 a.m. at the North Greenwood Recreation Center.

"I'm hoping that we remember the legacy of Dr. King, that he struggled in his lifestyle and his lifespan," Dr. Butler noted. "However, he continued to persevere for service and unity for us all."