Bicyclist critically injured in crash near Pinellas Trail, police say

A bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV Saturday afternoon while riding near the Pinellas Trail, according to the Largo Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly after noon where the trail meets 8th Ave. SW in Largo.

Police say initial reports indicate the bicyclist didn’t stop for eastbound traffic, entered the roadway, and was struck by a Toyota Highlander.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Highlander was not injured in the crash and police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The crash is under investigation.