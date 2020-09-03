Bicyclist dies after crash in Pasco County

article

A 27-year-old man from Oregon died after a motorcyclist overtook and crashed into his bicycle, troopers said.

Florida Highway Patrols said the crash occurred on Mitchell Boulevard near Welbilt Boulevard around 2:40 a.m.

Investigators said the bicyclist was traveling east on Mitchell Boulevard in the outside lane. As he was approaching the Wlbilt Boulevard intersection, the motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Trinity, tried to pass the bicyclist and crashed into him, troopers said.

Both men were thrown and separated from their vehicles due to the impact, according to FHP. The motorcyclist landed in the grassy shoulder while the bicyclist was in the roadway.

Then, troopers said, the bicyclist was struck by two vehicles traveling east on Mitchell Boulevard. He passed away from his injuries.

The motrocyclist had serious injuries. Neither men were wearing a helmet.

The two drivers who struck the bicyclist had no injuries, troopers said.