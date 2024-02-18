Bicyclist dies after crash in Pinellas Park: Police

A bicyclist died at a local hospital after being hit by a car early Sunday morning, according to Pinellas Park Police.

Around 12:19 p.m., the Pinellas Park Police Department says they responded to the 6500 block of 66th St N.

The bicyclist was crossing 66th St N, midblock, from the east side to the west side as a Kia Forte was headed north on 66th St N in the center lane, according to officials.

Authorities say the front of the Kia hit the bicyclist.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to officers.

Police say there are no criminal charges stemming from the crash at this time.

