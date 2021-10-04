Bicyclist dies following Largo crash, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol are investigating an early-morning crash in Largo, where a bicyclist was struck and killed.

The collision occurred shortly after midnight Monday along 137th Street, across the street from Oakhurst Elementary. Troopers said a man on a bike was hit by an oncoming car and died from his injuries at the scene.

They said the female driver is cooperating and no charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.