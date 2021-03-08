Bicyclist dies following St. Pete crash, police say

A 73-year-old man passed away after a crash that occurred in South St. Pete on Sunday night, police said.

The crash occurred after 8 p.m. near 34th Street South and 15th Avenue South. Investigators said the driver of a 2004 blue Ford Explorer was heading north in the center lane of 34th Street S. when the bicyclist, identified as John David Lee, was crossing the northern part of the intersection.

That’s when the Explorer struck Lee, police said. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with detectives, officials added.

Lee was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he died a few hours later.

The crash is still being investigated and no charges have been filed as of Monday morning, police said.

