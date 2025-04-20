Bicyclist hospitalized after crash in Pinellas Park early Sunday morning: PPPD

The Brief A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Pinellas Park early on Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. Officers responded to the scene at about 2:43 a.m. to find the victim with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the bicyclist attempted to cross Park Blvd. against the pedestrian control signal.



A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of 49th Street N and Park Blvd. N, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at about 2:43 a.m. to find the victim with life-threatening injuries.

A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Pinellas Park early on Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Authorities say the bicyclist was riding an E-Bike when they were hit by a 2014 red Chevrolet Equinox.

READ: Grady Judd: 'Very violent' gang members, associates arrested in organized retail theft ring

What we know:

The Chevrolet driver was heading westbound on Park Blvd. N and had a green light while approaching the intersection, according to police.

That's when investigators say the bicyclist attempted to cross Park Blvd. against the pedestrian control signal.

A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Pinellas Park early on Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Police say the Chevrolet driver remained at the scene and is cooperating fully.

What we don't know:

Police have not released an update on the condition of the injured bicyclist.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: