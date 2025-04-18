Sheriff Grady Judd announces arrests of illegal immigrant 'gang members and affiliates'

Press play above to watch the live news conference. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will announce the arrests of suspected gang members who are in the U.S. illegally. The sheriff's office says the suspects "have been committing crimes, including robbery, in and around Polk County." Friday's news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a news conference on Friday to announce the arrests of illegal immigrants described as an "organized group of gang members and affiliates."

What we know:

The sheriff's office says the suspects "have been committing crimes, including robbery, in and around Polk County," adding that they're facing enhanced charges due to their immigration status.

Friday's news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven.

What we don't know:

No further details, including the identities of the suspects, were released ahead of Friday's news conference.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: