Sheriff Grady Judd announces arrests of illegal immigrant 'gang members and affiliates'
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a news conference on Friday to announce the arrests of illegal immigrants described as an "organized group of gang members and affiliates."
What we know:
The sheriff's office says the suspects "have been committing crimes, including robbery, in and around Polk County," adding that they're facing enhanced charges due to their immigration status.
Friday's news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven.
What we don't know:
No further details, including the identities of the suspects, were released ahead of Friday's news conference.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter