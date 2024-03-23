Bicyclist killed after hit-and-run crash on State Road 70 in Manatee County

article

A 28-year-old Sarasota man died after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle on State Road 70 on Friday night, according to officials.

Authorities say an unknown car was headed east on State Road 70, in the inside left lane approaching the intersection with 60th Street East (Caruso Road) around 9 p.m.

The bicyclist was headed north on SR-70 within the pedestrian crosswalk while he tried to cross the eastbound lane from the south shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the front left side of the car hit the bicycle, causing the Sarasota man to fall off.

According to FHP, the driver fled the scene of the crash. Officials say the car that fled the scene was a red sedan.

Authorities say the bicyclist was taken to Blake Hospital and pronounced dead on Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol (*FHP) or Crimestoppers.

