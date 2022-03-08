Bicyclist killed in Auburndale hit-and-run crash, police say
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - Police in Auburndale are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday morning.
Chief Andy Ray told FOX 13 the crash occurred around 5 a.m. on Havendale Boulevard near Jersey Road. A vehicle struck a bicyclist and drove away.
Officials said the bicyclist passed away.
Investigators are trying to obtain a suspect vehicle description.
The bicyclist has not been publicly identified by police.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.