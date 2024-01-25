Bicyclist killed in Lakeland crash

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Alfonso Quintana, 44, was crossing US 98 on a bike, in the crosswalk at the intersection with Autumnwood Grove Boulevard, against the red light.

A man driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, pulling a utility trailer, was heading south on US 98 with a green light.

Investigators say Quintana struck the rear driver's side of the truck as it crossed the intersection, and then was hit by the front corner of the trailer. Quintana was propelled into the trailer.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the pickup truck.