Bicyclist killed in St. Petersburg crash

Chad Bennett, 37, of St. Petersburg was killed early Sunday morning while riding a bicycle on 1st Ave. North shortly after 1:30 a.m, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say Bennett was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street and did not have lights on his bicycle when he collided with a Toyota RAV 4 that was turning from 2nd Street North on 1st Ave. North on a green light.

Bennett was taken to Bayfront Health where he died shortly after arrival.

The crash is under investigation.

