Bicyclist rushed to hospital after Clearwater crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a vehicle in Clearwater, officials said.
First responders said the crash happened after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Court Street and Lincoln Avenue. They said a man on a bicycle collided with the vehicle.
The bicyclist was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries, according to Clearwater officials.
The westbound lanes of Court Street are closed while authorities conduct their investigation. First responders are urging drivers to seek an alternate route.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Clearwater Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter