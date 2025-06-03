Bicyclist rushed to hospital after Clearwater crash

Click video player above to watch FOX 13 News.

First responders said the crash happened after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Court Street and Lincoln Avenue. They said a man on a bicycle collided with the vehicle.

The bicyclist was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries, according to Clearwater officials.

The westbound lanes of Court Street are closed while authorities conduct their investigation. First responders are urging drivers to seek an alternate route.

