Bicyclist struck by Pinellas County deputy's cruiser

article

A bicyclist had serious injuries after traveling into the path of a Pinellas County deputy's cruiser. Officials say the deputy had a green light at the intersection where the accident occurred.

The crash happened at Gulf to Bay Boulevard and Hampton Road in Clearwater around 9:03 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said the deputy was on-duty and using his fully-marked 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe.

They said he was traveling westbound on Gulf to Bay Boulevard and was on his way to assist another deputy on a traffic stop.

Investigators said he was approaching the green light traffic signal at Hampton Road, when a bicyclist, a 62-year-old man, crossed Gulf to Bay Boulevard from north to south. He ended up in the path of the deputy's vehicle.

Officials said the deputy tried to swerve out of the way, but struck the back tire of the bicycle. Investigators said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, and had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The bicyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The deputy was not injured.

