Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County
10
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Pasco County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County
Gale Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters

Biden campaign hosting virtual roundtable with St. Pete mayor

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
2020 Election
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold a virtual roundtable with Rick Kriseman, the mayor of St. Petersburg.

The "We Know Joe" roundtable will focus on local senior citizens and protecting the group from COVID-19, as well as expanding social security.

The virtual event begins at 1:15 p.m. Monday. It's unclear whether Biden will be participating.

Last week, Biden met with veterans for a roundtable discussion at Hillsborough Communit College, before heading to Kissimmee for a Hispanic heritage event.

Two days after, President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, visited Ybor City for a campaign stop.