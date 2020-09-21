Biden campaign hosting virtual roundtable with St. Pete mayor

The campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold a virtual roundtable with Rick Kriseman, the mayor of St. Petersburg.

The "We Know Joe" roundtable will focus on local senior citizens and protecting the group from COVID-19, as well as expanding social security.

The virtual event begins at 1:15 p.m. Monday. It's unclear whether Biden will be participating.

Last week, Biden met with veterans for a roundtable discussion at Hillsborough Communit College, before heading to Kissimmee for a Hispanic heritage event.

Two days after, President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, visited Ybor City for a campaign stop.