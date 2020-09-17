Ivanka Trump hosts Ybor 'fireside chat' during campaign stop in Tampa

article

With only 47 days left until the general election, the campaign for the White House has zeroed-in on Florida, a key swing state. The president's daughter stopped in Tampa, participating in a "fireside chat" with local leaders.

Ivanka Trump first arrived at La Segunda Bakery in Ybor City, where she talked with the staff and even tried her hand at rolling out their famous loaves of Cuban bread.

She then headed to the Columbia Restaurant for an afternoon stop that the campaign called a "fireside chat" with former state attorney general Pam Bondi, a Trump advisor.

“Florida holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to visit Tampa once again to support my father’s campaign," Ivanka Trump said in a statement. "President Trump will continue to be a champion for the people of Florida in his second term."

Ivanka's visit comes two days after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Tampa.