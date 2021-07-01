Bidens to visit Surfside as death toll rises in condo collapse

One week after the sudden collapse of a South Florida condo building, the death toll now stands at 18 with another 145 missing.

On Wednesday, two of the bodies found were children, ages 4 and 10, calling the loss "too great to bear." The Miami-Dade Police Department later identified the girls, sisters Emma and Lucia Guara.

According to WSVN's Frank Guzman, the girls' father was 52-year-old Marcus Guara, whose remains were found earlier in the search. Guzman said their mother, Ana, is still unaccounted for.

15 of the victims have been identified:

10-year-old Lucia Guara

4-year-old Emma Guara

42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez

21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos

54-year-old Stacie Fang

54-year-old Manuel Lafont

83-year-old Antonio Lozano

79-year-old Gladys Lozano

80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz

26-year-old Luis Bermudez

46-year-old Anna Ortiz

74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira

55-year-old Frank Kleiman

52-year-old Marcus Guara

50-year-old Michael Altman

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside on Thursday.

"They want to thank the heroic first responders, search-and-rescue teams and everyone who’s been working tirelessly around the clock, sifting through more than three million pounds of rubble, and meet with the families" waiting for word of their loved ones, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

"Their feet are covered in blisters," said Florida State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis. "Their hands are covered in, in cuts. They’re blowing through gloves. They’re blowing through boots."

That’s the situation for rescuers, who are painstakingly moving concrete, metal, and personal possessions. International teams from Israel and Mexico are working with groups from around the state and across the country going through debris pile – sometimes by hand.

Some families have filed class-action lawsuits against the condo association for failing to address structural problems. One group of legal officials is calling for an observer and drone to monitor rescue and recovery efforts to make sure potential evidence – as to why the building fell – doesn’t get thrown away.

"The families have no idea whether it is being documented as they peel through that collapse layer by layer," said Robert Mongeluzzi, a construction accident attorney, "have no idea what is going to happen to that evidence."

In April, the condo board president sent owners a letter, saying structural problems identified in a 2018 inspection had "gotten significantly worse." The key issue: weakening concrete.

The letter also told owners they needed to pay a hefty price to get them fixed.

The April 9 "Dear Neighbors" letter from Champlain Towers South Condominium President Jean Wodnicki hinted at an ongoing debate over the repairs and a reluctance by some condo owners to pay for major work that would cost at least $15.5 million.

"A lot of this work could have been done or planned for in years gone by. But this is where we are now," she wrote in the letter, which was confirmed to The Associated Press by a spokesman for the condo board.

Wodnicki noted costs had increased since an October 2018 report by engineering firm Morabito Consultants first identified key issues with weakening concrete, and she predicted they would only grow more if put off any longer.

Two months later, on June 24, the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in Surfside came tumbling down. Search crews have been working around the clock since last Thursday, sifting through the rubble.

Teams on the ground say thunderstorms are expected and they’re keeping an eye on some tropical disturbances.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has launched a website to provide support for survivors, families and first responders: surfsidestrength.com. It provides resources for both mental health and physical assistance needs. There are links for those wishing to donate.

