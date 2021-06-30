Weeks before Surfside condo collapse, board president told owners structural issues were ‘significantly worse’

In April, the condo board president sent owners a letter, saying structural problems identified in a 2018 inspection had "gotten significantly worse." The key issue: weakening concrete.

The letter also told owners they needed to pay a hefty price to get them fixed.

The April 9 "Dear Neighbors" letter from Champlain Towers South Condominium President Jean Wodnicki hinted at an ongoing debate over the repairs and a reluctance by some condo owners to pay for major work that would cost at least $15.5 million.

"A lot of this work could have been done or planned for in years gone by. But this is where we are now," she wrote in the letter, which was confirmed to The Associated Press by a spokesman for the condo board.

Wodnicki noted costs had increased since an October 2018 report by engineering firm Morabito Consultants first identified key issues with weakening concrete, and she predicted they would only grow more if put off any longer.

Two months later, on June 24, the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in Surfside came tumbling down.

The remains of another resident were pulled from the site of the Surfside condo collapse Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 12. Officials said 149 people remain missing.

Search crews have been working around the clock since last Thursday, sifting through the rubble.

Authorities asked the federal government for an additional rescue team to comb the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, underscoring the strenuous nature of the open-ended search for survivors in an area prone to tropical weather.

The possibility that severe weather in coming days could further stretch Florida’s search and rescue resources prompted state officials to ask the federal government for the additional team, Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday. Already, intermittent bad weather has caused temporary delays in the search.

Late Tuesday afternoon, rescue officials sounded a horn for a second time during the day’s work, signaling an approaching storm with lightning. Workers temporarily evacuated.

"There are two areas of (possible storm) development out in the Atlantic, heading to the Caribbean. We have eight urban rescue teams in Florida. We talked about doing a relief," Guthrie said at a news conference Tuesday night. "We have all the resources we need but we’re going to bring in another team. We want to rotate those out so we can get more resources out."

President Joe Biden and the First Lady will travel to Surfside Thursday to visit with families of victims and first responders.

So far, about three million pounds of concrete have been removed from the site. Authorities said it’s still a search-and-rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

