Bill allowing telemedicine for pets awaits Gov. DeSantis' signature

Getting your pet to the vet could soon become much easier.

The Florida legislature cleared the way for virtual visits, allowing for veterinarians to practice telemedicine, and the bill now awaits the signature of Governor Ron DeSantis.

"It's important because roughly one third of pet owners don't see a veterinarian at the moment. And our hope is that, for those people who are either at a socioeconomic disadvantage, they cannot get to a veterinarian, either they can't take the time off of work, or they don't have a vehicle to transport their animal," explained Kevin O’Neil with the ASPCA.

Kevin O’Neil with the ASPCA says there are many veterinary deserts across Florida.

"This bill will allow for veterinarians to establish that relationship, via telemedicine, right out of the gate so that pet owners can actually access that care," said O’Neil.

The bill aims to a fill a veterinarian shortage and could help with costs.

At the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, CEO Sherry Silk said vet care is the second-biggest reason pets end up at the shelter looking for a new home.

"It is really, really awful. It's awful. Across the country, it's particularly bad, it seems like, in Florida," shared Silk.

She thinks virtual visits can help prevent pet owners, particularly older owners and those who don’t have access to reliable transportation to see a vet, from having to surrender their fur babies.

"It's terrible. Nobody wants to turn in love. It's like losing a family member, right? So no, this is a great move forward for Florida," said Silk.

The Florida Veterinary Medical Association said it's supportive of the proper use of telemedicine and establishes guidance for when it's appropriate.

The ASPCA said, if signed into law, Florida would be among some of the first states in the country to roll this out.

"This just gives veterinarians the opportunity to make the decision for themselves, when telemedicine makes the most sense for them," said O’Neil. "We really think that this will have a really positive impact on the number of families that are able to keep their pet as a result."

