Bill requiring landlords to disclose potential flood risks heads to governor's desk

A bill currently waiting for the governor's signature would require landlords to disclose to tenants the potential flood risks of a potential rental property.

Senate Bill 948, passed unanimously through both chambers of the Florida legislature, would expand the flood disclosure law that passed last year, which mandated flood risk disclosures in property sales.

Big picture view:

The expansion would require landlords to make similar disclosures to potential tenants. If they don't, the landlords could be responsible for refunding rent and deposits if the tenant suffers a substantial loss in a flood.

The law would also apply to condominium developers and mobile home landowners.

What they're saying:

"As state lawmakers, we've stepped in to mandate the transparency," said State. Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orange. "It's not fair for a tenant or a homeowner to not be made aware of the risk of where they're living, especially when they could potentially not only see damage to their personal property, but also, of course, the risk of impacting a loved one."

This comes several months after tens of thousands of homes in Tampa Bay were impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Timeline:

Eskamani pointed to a recent study that showed why this expansion is so important. First Street found that nearly half of all homes in Pinellas County and about a third of homes in Hillsborough County have a risk of flooding in the next 30 years.

If Gov. DeSantis signs the bill, the new law would go into effect Oct. 1.

