Bird strike forces Allegiant Airlines flight to return to St. Pete

An Allegiant Air flight had to return to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport shortly after taking off on Tuesday after the plane hit a bird, officials with the airline confirmed.

What we know:

Allegiant officials said the bird strike happened after Flight 1536, bound for Flint, Michigan, took off at 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday.

The pilot returned to the airport "out of an abundance of caution," landing the plane safely, the airline said.

No injuries were reported. Allegiant said passengers were moved to another plane to fly to Flint on Tuesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

It's not known how many passengers were onboard Flight 1536.

