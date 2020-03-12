Bishop Larkin Catholic School switching to online classes after parent tests positive for coronavirus

Bishop Larkin Catholic School in Port Richey announced it is temporarily closing after the parent of a student tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Diocese of St. Petersburg, the school will switch to online classes for Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13. During that time, a deep cleaning of the school building will occur.

The school contacted the Pasco County Health Department, but said health officials have not given the school any recommendations. The school said they made the decision to close the school building and conduct virtual learning "in an abundance of caution for our students, families and employees."

The parent has been in isolation and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The child has not been present at school since last Friday, March 6, since the family is in self-quarantine. The student and other family members currently show no symptoms, the Diocese of St. Petersburg said.

It is the second school to announce a temporary closure in the Tampa Bay area. Farnell Middle School in Tampa also made the decision to close for two days after a person "with regular access to the campus" came in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

