Black SUV possibly linked to seemingly-random murder in St. Pete

Police in St. Petersburg released a new video of an SUV investigators think is connected to a murderer.

Jason Carr was only 24 when he was shot and killed, in what police say appears to be a planned attack, while he was on his way to work last week.

His family says they have no idea why someone would want him dead, but they hope the video will jog someone’s memory so they can get some answers.

Police say a new surveillance video shows Carr’s killer getting out of a black SUV moments before the shooting in the parking lot of Duncan Roofs on 25th Ave N. Investigators released another video after the shooting of the apparent suspect walking nearby.

“When we put video out like this, it’s because we have hit a point where we need something else, we need a tip,” said St. Petersburg Police Spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

After he was shot, Carr, who leaves behind a 7-year-old son, was rushed to a hospital where his mother says her last memory of him will haunt her forever.

Advertisement

“A respiratory ventilator thing hanging out of his mouth. He was shot in the head, a bullet in the head, so that was, I hate that,” Carr’s mother, Joy Steinruck said.

Detectives say the shooting doesn’t appear to be drug or gang-related.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the SUV, or knows anything about the shooting is asked to contact St. Petersburg police.