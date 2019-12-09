Search underway after employee killed at St. Pete roofing company

article

Police are still looking for a shooter after an employee of a roofing company was fatally shot in St. Pete this morning.

According to St. Petersburg police, the shooting happened near 2570 25th Ave N. at about 6:30 a.m. Jason Carr, 24, was critically injured and later passed away.

Carr was an employee of the business at that address, Duncan Roofing. Police say they believe he was specifically targeted.

No other details, include a description of the suspect, were available.