Blake High student arrested after administrator finds gun in backpack, police say

A 10th grade student at Blake High School was arrested after he was found with a gun on campus, the Tampa Police Department said.

Multiple students were reprimanded by school staff for hanging out in the school stairwell, which isn't allowed at the school, TPD said. Officers said the students' backpacks were searched by school staff, but a 15-year-old student, who is not being named due to his age, refused to let administrators search his bag.

An administrator called the student's mother, who came down to the school and searched her son's backpack in front of school administrators, Tampa police said.

She handed the bag to administrators after she said she didn't find anything suspicious, officials said. An administrator conducted an additional search and found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol in a pencil pouch, police confirmed.

The student was arrested for having a firearm on school property and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

