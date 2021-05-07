Bloomingdale High School teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relationship with student

article

Alberto Rivera Claudio, 46, a teacher at Bloomingdale High School, has been arrest on 12 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor after deputies say he had an unlawful sexual relationship with a student for more than a year.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, he was known as Mr. Rivera to his students and was the victim’s Spanish teacher at one point.

"Educators have the responsibility to teach their students right from wrong, but this suspect didn't seem to understand the difference himself," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As parents, we place trust in teachers to not only educate our children with the skills and knowledge they'll need in the future but also to be good role models for them. This suspect will face the consequences for his wrongful actions."

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Rivera's is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office by calling (813) 247-8200.

