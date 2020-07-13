BMW spotted leaving scene of hit-and-run crash at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver accused of crashing into an animal shelter and then driving off. No animals or people were hurt, but the Humane Society of Tampa Bay estimates it will cost up to $1,000 to repair the damages.

The vehicle took out entire sections of fencing around a play area.

"Our staff heard a big giant crash and they weren't sure what it was so a few people ran outside," Humane Society of Tampa Bay spokesperson Maria Matlack said.

Surveillance cameras captured gray 4-door BMW leaving the scene with some visible damage to the front bumper. Volunteers frequently use the area to play with animals.

"This play yard is definitely highly utilized and we are so incredibly grateful that neither animals, staff or volunteers were out here," Matlack said.

The crash happened at around 4:30 Sunday afternoon along Cimino Street near West Leroy Street in Tampa. Both sides of the fencing were completely destroyed. It's a repair Matlack estimates will cost up to $1,000.

"This was a completely unexpected cost to us. We've been hurting a bit since the pandemic because all of our events, which we rely on so heavily to raise money for us, they've been canceled," Matlack said.

Despite being strapped for donations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay...has kept their doors open throughout the pandemic doing their best to help the community. Now, they're hoping the community can help them find the person responsible.

"We all make mistakes but at least own up to it and help us out with the costs," Matlack said.

If you have any information about what happened, call Tampa Police.