Boater charged with BUI manslaughter in 2024 crash

A Tampa man is charged with BUI manslaughter in a deadly boat crash in July 2024 appeared in court on Monday.

Travis Stewart is charged with BUI manslaughter in connection with the boating crash that happened near the Howard Frankland Bridge on July 3, 2024.

The backstory:

Investigators say Stewart was operating a 20-foot boat across Old Tampa Bay with one passenger, Jonathan Boucvalt, 44, when he struck a barge near the bridge.

Boucvalt was thrown from the boat and passed away from his injuries.

On Monday, investigators said Stewart and Boucvalt, his cousin, were boating through Old Tampa Bay around 2 a.m., and they were headed toward the dock.

"As he was tending to the line, he had hit what he either believed to be a seawall or a buoy or something that ended up knocking him to the depth of the boat, causing him to lose consciousness briefly," an FWC investigator said.

Investigators say that when Stewart regained consciousness, Boucvalt was allegedly nowhere to be found.

What they're saying:

"He began looking around inside of the vessel, outside of the vessel," and FWC investigator said. "Was unable to find him."

Investigators say Stewart went to his parents' house nearby, but couldn't get ahold of anyone, so he drove to his house, where 911 was called.

Stewart's attorney says his phone was dead, so he couldn't immediately call for help.

However, investigators said some of the information didn't add up, including the location of the crash.

Stewart's attorney says this could be explained by the traumatic brain injury and brain bleed that he suffered during the crash.

"He was actually diagnosed with amnesia within an hour of being in the emergency room," Stewart's attorney said. "Were you aware of that? 'I was not aware of that', the investigator said. "Were you aware that he lost consciousness at the time of impact," Stewart's attorney said. 'It was relayed to me at some point that he may have lost consciousness,' the investigator said. "And it very well could explain the fact where he was confused about the location of the incident," Stewart's attorney said.

Stewart's attorney said his cousin's family has told law enforcement that they don't want to press charges.

At the pre-trial detention hearing on Monday, a Hillsborough County judge had stern words for Stewart.

"Your 911 call and your statement to Investigator Carter at the hospital appear to be cold, calculated, self-serving fiction," 13th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Christopher Sabella said. "Your actions following this fatal accident are self-serving and incredibly irresponsible."

The judge said Stewart doesn't pose a danger to the community or a flight risk, but he promised a high bond with strict conditions.

"The combination of your fiction and your actions while your cousin was floating in Tampa Bay are evil," Sabella said.

What's next:

Stewart's bond was set at $500,000. He will also be required to have GPS monitoring and a curfew, and he isn't allowed to leave Hillsborough County or drive a boat or a car.