Bob Evans recalls thousands of pounds of sausage after consumers find rubber in product

article

Bob Evans is recalling thousands of pounds of sausage after receiving complaints about thin blue rubber in the products. The Ohio-based company said the impacted products were produced on Dec. 17.

The recall impacts 4,200 pounds of raw pork sausage packaged in 1-lb. chubs that are labeled "Bob Evans Italian Sausage." The impacted products have a lot code of 0352 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of JAN 31 21." An establishment number "EST. 6785" is printed above the "USE/FRZ BY" date, and the products were shipped to retailers in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

It was not immediately clear what caused the contamination or how the rubber ended up in the products.

RELATED: Crock-Pot recall: Nearly 1 million Sunbeam products recalled for burn hazard

According to a recall notice posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service website, the company received several consumer complaints which prompted the callback. FSIS is concerned that consumers may have the impacted products stored in freezers. Recalled products should not be consumed and should either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Advertisement

RELATED: Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire

Those with additional questions are instructed to call 614-778-1886. Anyone who suspects injury or illness related to the recall is advised to contact a health care provider.