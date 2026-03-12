Ybor City custom hat shop blends western style with Florida flair

The Brief A custom hat shop in Ybor City is blending classic western craftsmanship with a distinctly Florida twist. ’Til Death Hat Co. creates one-of-a-kind hats using unique materials like invasive species skins and even built-in cigar holders. Owner Ash Dudney says the shop is currently the only brick-and-mortar custom hat maker in the state of Florida.



Inside a small workshop in Ybor City, classic hat making is getting a Florida makeover.

At ’Til Death Hat Co., owner Ash Dudney takes traditional custom hat styles and adds a distinctly local twist.

Local perspective:

That includes using materials sourced right here in Florida —like skins from invasive species — and designing hats with creative features such as built-in cigar holders, a nod to Tampa’s historic cigar culture.

Each hat is shaped, styled and detailed by hand.

The result is a wearable piece of craftsmanship that blends western tradition with Tampa history.

The backstory:

Customers visiting the shop begin with a one-on-one consultation with Dudney to design a hat that reflects their personal style.

From there, the process becomes part craft and part collaboration.

Brims are steamed and shaped by hand. Crowns are molded and structured. Custom details are added — including branding marks, burned artwork, feathers, vintage bands and Florida-inspired materials.

Some hats incorporate leather or skins from invasive species, giving them a rugged Florida character while also highlighting wildlife that’s commonly found across the state.

Others feature custom cigar holders built directly into the design, a subtle tribute to Ybor City’s cigar-making heritage.

Because every hat is made individually, no two are the same.

Dig deeper:

Custom hat-making is a centuries-old craft, but it’s a rare one in Florida.

According to Dudney, ’Til Death Hat Co. is currently the only brick-and-mortar shop in the state dedicated to fully custom hat-making.

While many hat makers operate online or through pop-ups, Dudney’s Ybor City shop allows customers to sit down in person and be part of the process — watching their hat take shape step by step.

The experience has helped turn the small shop into a destination for people looking for something unique and handmade.

What's next:

Dudney continues to offer custom fittings by appointment, allowing customers to collaborate directly in designing their hats.

For many visitors, the experience isn’t just about fashion, it’s about walking away with something that reflects both their personality and a piece of Tampa culture.

’Til Death Hat Co. is located at 1702 N. Nebraska Ave. in Ybor City.

Custom hats are available by appointment, where customers can work one-on-one with Dudney to design their own fit, style and details.

