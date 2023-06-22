Body found in Riverview, investigators working to identify person and cause of death: HCSO

article

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Riverview Thursday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they are now trying to identify the person who died.

Deputies said they responded to the 9800 block of Riverview Drive at around 7:30 a.m. where they found the body.

Detectives are now working to identify the person and what led to their death, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The medical examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine their cause of death, according HCSO investigators.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 274-8200 or make an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.