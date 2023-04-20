Body found in Riverview woods, deputies say

Human remains were discovered Wednesday in a wooded area within Riverview, according to deputies.

Around 7:33 p.m., deputies responded to the preserve near Shadow Run and Donneymoor Drive after receiving a report of a body in the woods.

Deputies said foul play is not suspected at this point in the investigation. Officials have not identified the remains and an autopsy is underway.

No other information was provided.