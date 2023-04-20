Body found in Riverview woods, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Human remains were discovered Wednesday in a wooded area within Riverview, according to deputies.
Around 7:33 p.m., deputies responded to the preserve near Shadow Run and Donneymoor Drive after receiving a report of a body in the woods.
Deputies said foul play is not suspected at this point in the investigation. Officials have not identified the remains and an autopsy is underway.
READ: ‘It's anguish’: Family says they can’t bury grandmother at Memorial Park Cemetery plot
No other information was provided.