Body found in St. Pete retention pond off I-275 and Gandy Blvd.

Police in St. Petersburg are investigating after a body was discovered in a retention pond near Interstate 275 and Gandy Blvd. on Monday.

The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Dive Team assisted with the recovery of the body, police said.

Investigators said the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the gender, race and age of the victim.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.