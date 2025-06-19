Body found in Tampa neighborhood, police investigating
TAMPA, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Tampa after a man's body was found on Thursday morning, according to police.
What we know:
The Tampa Police Department says officers responded to N. 48th St. and E. 26th Ave. shortly before 7:20 a.m., and found a man dead at the scene.
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
What we don't know:
No other details about the man's death have been released, including his identity, cause of death and whether police are searching for any suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.
