Body found in Tampa neighborhood, police investigating

A death investigation is underway in Tampa after a man's body was found on Thursday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department says officers responded to N. 48th St. and E. 26th Ave. shortly before 7:20 a.m., and found a man dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details about the man's death have been released, including his identity, cause of death and whether police are searching for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

