Body of 21-year-old found in Tampa Bay after Howard Frankland Bridge crash, troopers say

Florida troopers are trying to figure out how a driver involved in a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge ended up in the waters of Tampa Bay.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the bridge after receiving a report about a body found by marine units and the U.S. Coast Guard. Troopers identified the man as a 21-year-old from Brandon, but didn't publicly name him in an FHP news release.

Troopers said they linked the man to a 2003 Lexus sedan located along the emergency shoulder in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275. The vehicle had collided with the bridge barrier wall.

According to FHP, they are still investigating what led up to the crash. No other information was immediately provided.