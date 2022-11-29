Body of 9-year-old boy located after he fell off boat in Polk County lake

Officials searched Lake Annie in Polk County for days to find a 9-year-old who fell off a pontoon boat and was reportedly hit by the propeller Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said they located the boy's body.

The search started Saturday afternoon, with marine units, divers, helicopters and drones searching for the boy.

Investigators said the boy and his two brothers were with their father on the family's pontoon boat when he fell over the front of the boat.

PCSO said the boy was hit by the boat's propeller then went underwater.

The father jumped into the lake while one of the sons called 911.

The boy was not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell into the water.

In Florida, children 6 years old and younger are required to wear a flotation device while a watercraft is moving. Boats are required to have flotation devices onboard for anyone older than 6.