Deputies search for missing boy who fell into Polk County lake, hit by boat propeller over the weekend

Polk County deputies are searching for a 9-year-old boy who fell from a boat on Lake Annie, south of Dundee, Saturday afternoon.

PRESS PLAY ABOVE

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said its Underwater Search and Recovery Team, marine, aviation and drone units have all been searching for the boy since the incident. Deputies along with Polk County Fire Rescue responded to Lake Annie at around 2:39 p.m. on Saturday.

READ: Test drive ends in fatal Polk County crash

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office have also been involved in the search and recovery efforts.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the incident an "unimaginable nightmare" for the 9-year-old's family.

"We are using extensive resources to find him," Sheriff Judd said. "We're working in a large lake with depths up to about 16-feet, with poor visibility, but we've been out there 24-hours a day, and will continue to be there until we find him."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The boy and his two brothers were on his father's pontoon Saturday when he fell over the front and was hit by the boat's propeller, PCSO said. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the boy's brothers called 911.

MORE: Ybor City club manager says more should have been done to stop suspected arsonist

The victim wasn't wearing a personal floatation device when he fell into the water, but the sheriff's office said he was not required to by law.

Deputies said the investigation and search for the boy is ongoing.