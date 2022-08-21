Body of missing boater located in Boca Ciega Bay, deputies say

Deputies have located the body of a boater who was reported missing Saturday night.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Christman's family reported him missing to law enforcement and asked family and friends on Facebook to help search for him after he left his home to go on his boat Friday but failed to show up for plans on Saturday.

His body was located around 6 a.m. on Sunday approximately 30 feet from the shore in Boca Ciega Bay and about 50 feet from his 13-foot Carolina Skiff vessel.

Detectives believe Christman struck a pillion in the water and was thrown from the boat. They say he likely hit his head on the pillion during the incident.

Detectives say the kill switch to the boat was not connected to Jackson, and the boat remained in gear at the shoreline until it ran out of gas.

Christman was not wearing a life preserver, according to PCSO.