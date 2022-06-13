Body of missing St. Pete woman found in Boca Ciega Bay

article

St. Pete police say the body of a missing 70-year-old woman was found Monday morning near the Pinellas Bayway.

Police said Arlete Desousa, who lived on Brittany Drive South, was reported missing Sunday, hours after she made contact with a family member. After receiving the missing person report, police began searching for Desousa by air and land, they said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, a passerby spotted a body in Boca Ciega Bay near Osprey Drive South and dialed 911. Police confirmed it was the missing woman.

Preliminary evidence shows there is no sign of foul play, police said.

A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.