Bodycam video shows moments leading to Hillsborough deputy shooting, killing man armed with gun

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video showing a traffic stop that ended with a deputy shooting an armed man on Saturday night, killing him.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of West Hillsborough Avenue and Elliot Drive in Town ‘n’ Country around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies stopped the driver for an obscure tag, HCSO said, adding that the driver was compliant initially.

After he was asked to get out of the car, though, video shows the driver picking up a gun with his right hand, then stepping out.

Deputy Jared Mincemeyer then opened fire, hitting the suspect, whose name has not been released. He died at the hospital.

HCSO said Deputy Mincemeyer has been with the agency for two years and has no prior history of use of force.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

