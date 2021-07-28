Boeing's Starliner capsule rolls out to launchpad ahead of Friday's liftoff

article

Boeing's Starliner capsule is at the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center and is ready for liftoff on Friday.

The capsule was roll out on Thursday morning after being delayed due to an internet issue on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, Friday's launch is still scheduled for 2:53 p.m. ET at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 41. It is an instantaneous launch window.

NASA spokesperson Kyle Herring said the internet issues on Wednesday prevented the rollout because they needed the communication between their engineers to execute the rollout smoothly.

This is Boeing's second orbital flight test. A failed mission to the International Space Station in 2019 created a lot of disappointment. Herring said delays are not important in the grand scheme of things, as long as the overall mission is successful.

"One of the big things to always consider is flexibility, and one thing when it comes to preparing for launches is we build in here and there some time -- slack if you will. In the event that we run into any kind of problems, we still have the flexibility to meet the launch."

Should Friday's launch be postponed, NASA said another opportunity will come next week, either Tuesday or Wednesday.

