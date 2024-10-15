Boil water notice lifted in Gulfport

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The City of Gulfport announced Tuesday that residents are no longer under a boil water notice.

Pinellas County , which suffered major damage from Hurricane Milton last week, was forced to shut off residents' access to public sewage and potable water as unprecedented rainfall flooded the county’s water systems, leading to multiple water pipes breaking.

While public water systems have been repaired and water has been turned back on, Pinellas communities have been under precautionary boil water notices in the aftermath of the storm.

The Florida Department of Health recommends running the water for five minutes at each tap to flush the lines with safe water. Any drinking fountains, ice makers (discard the first binful), soda machines, or misters should be run for five minutes before drinking from them.

