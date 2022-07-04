'Boom by the Bay' in Tampa will be bigger than ever before, organizers say

Event organizers promise that, without a doubt, this year's Boom by the Bay in Tampa is going to be one of the biggest parties of the day. From fireworks to food, It’s a celebration, they said, residents won't want to miss out.

This year, Tampa city officials hired a new fireworks company. Last year, a computer malfunction from the former vendor forced the fireworks to be delayed by 25 minutes. So not only this year are organizers promising an on-time firework show, but the fireworks display will be as high as 600 feet – which is taller than the highest building in downtown Tampa.

There will also be fireworks over Sparkman Wharf and Armature Works. A boat parade will take place from Harbour Island through the Hillsborough River.

But the party doesn’t stop there. Residents will also be able to enjoy food trucks, live music, a water ski show, and family-friendly activities all up and down Tampa‘s downtown waterfront.

"We are looking forward to celebrating America's birthday," said Mayor Jane Castor, "but most importantly, here in Tampa Bay, we want to say thank you, thank you, thank you, to the Tampa Bay Lightning. To the Vinik family, the organization, and each of those players who gave it their all."

The team won’t be in attendance. Bolts fans may sign a large banner, thanking the team for another great season of hockey in the Sunshine State. And anyone participating in the boat parade is encouraged to wear red, white, and Bolts blue, and display their best Lightning decor.

To see a full schedule of activities and a map of events, visit BoomByTheBay.com.

Anyone may participate in the boat parade, but those who wish to be eligible for prizes and a special Captain's Dinner is asked to register with Friends of the Riverwalk.